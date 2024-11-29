Just getting into vinyl? Then I have just the turntable for you with the added bonus of a neat 15% Black Friday discount

Black Friday is with us once again, and with it the promise of wide-ranging deals and discounts sure to frustrate the old bank balance. Still, there’s no better time of year to invest in your hi-fi, whether you’re hoping to capitalise on a bargain or simply looking to put your first system together.

Amazon has your back this time around, and particularly so with this cozy little deal on a turntable that perfectly straddles ‘low-budget’ and ‘hi-fi’ – the Fluance RT81, discounted 15% to a steal of a price at $211.97.

Fluance RT81 turntable: was US$249.99 now US$211.97 at Amazon Fluance turntables are a rare and powerful marriage of quality and cost-effectiveness in the hi-fi entry level, and the RT81 is a standout even among Fluance’s standout record-playing roster. With solid looks, solid construction and sublime tracking, the RT81 delivers far above its station – and can be yours this Black Friday at a 15%-discounted price.

Fluance’s RT81 is a powerhouse player for its price, boasting some primo specs in a field saturated by less-precise entry-level models. A lot of thought’s gone into the design of this turntable, from its tracking-friendly s-shaped tonearm to its well-finished high-mass MDF plinth. An integrated phono preamp makes for a versatile unit, too, capable of slotting into any home hi-fi or speaker system.

This is weighty belt-drive turntable that more-than delivers – with partial thanks to the Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge it ships with, which represents a serious leg-up in quality over other cheaper players. The VM95-series cartridges have upgradeable styli, too, so you can iterate on the great sound quality of the RT81 without having to invest in a new cartridge altogether.

With its 15% discount, applied to a retail price of $249.99, you can get this already-reasonably-priced turntable for $38 cheaper. The RT81 comes in one of three colorways at this price – namely, Piano Black, Piano White or Walnut. This is an incredible price point for what you’re getting: a super-serviceable turntable that’ll make your hi-fi system sing.

