Lenco spin a hat-trick of new turntables to suit every budget

Dutch audio firm Lenco have used the consumer and electronics show IFA Berlin to unveil three new budget turntables - and all are well-priced and should be of interest for those setting out on their vinyl journey.

As reported on What Hi-Fi, the three new turntables are priced between £199 / €219 and £449 / €499 and all come with removable dust covers and have two playback speeds of 33⅓ and 45rpm.

The fully automatic and belt-driven Lenco LBTA-165 leads the charge and features a Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge and that's paired with an in-built phono preamp so you’ll be good to go straight off the bat. The record player also has Bluetooth connectivity so you can easily wirelessly connect your headphones or speakers. It’ll retail for £199 / €219.

The second unit to be revealed at IFA Berlin is the belt-driven, manual Lenco LBT-215BK which is more expensive with a price point of £299 / €329. The extra financial outlay gives you access to a USB port, allowing you to transfer your tracks to digital through your laptop, and the moving magnet cartridge takes the shape of Audio-Technica AT-VM95E. The LBT-215BK also has Bluetooth capabilities and a built-in phono preamp.

The last of the trio to be announced at the show is the Lenco L-455BK which comes in at £449 / €499. Unlike the other three models, there’s no Bluetooth here but it does have a Ortofon 2M Red moving magnet cartridge. It’s also able to convert your favourite tracks to digital and has a switchable phono preamp. It also features automatic rotation speed checking and correction to provide excellent audio delivery.

All three turntables will be released in October, with a final date still to be confirmed.

Related content