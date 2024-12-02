One of our favourite Audio-Techinca turntables has received a huge price drop as Cyber Monday winds down

If you’re on the lookout for a last-minute Cyber Monday record player discount, then let's not waste any more of your time and instead point you in the direction of the Audio-Technica LP5X, which has been reduced by 21%, with the price dropping from £379.99 to £298.95 over on Amazon.

Audio-Technica LP5X: was £379.99 now £298.50 at Amazon When we placed this fabulous record player at number four in our guide to the best Audio-Technica turntables, that was based on its RRP of £379.99. Now that Amazon has slashed the price by 21% in its Cyber Monday sale – reducing the cost of this super-spinner to just £299 – it’s even more enticing. Be quick though, as the Cyber Monday sales will be coming to an end soon.

If there’s one thing that’s going to make your – or someone else’s – Christmas, it’s being able to listen to some great music on vinyl. And now there’s a chance to buy something really good to play that vinyl on, at a price that won’t break the bank.

The Audio-Technica LP5X is a cracking bit of kit that packs in all the qualities that have made the Japanese firm one of the world’s leading audio manufacturers. Built from robust aluminium, this fully manual, direct drive turntable boasts a number of features designed to improve your record-playing experience, including a J-shaped tonearm that’s been engineered to minimise tracking errors, a switchable MM/MC phono/line preamp, and a heavy rubber damping mat for improved low-frequency reproduction.

With a choice of three speeds, you can play LPs, singles, and even your grandparents’ old 78s if you really want to. And there’s even a USB socket for connecting the turntable to a computer and converting your vinyl music to MP3 files – a great option if you want to hear your music on the go.

For more discounts, don't forget to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday record player deals, and for some new records, take a peek at our favourite Cyber Monday vinyl deals.

More Cyber Monday content