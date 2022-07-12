Restock your stash with these unmissable Prime Day alcohol deals

The biggest and best Prime Day deals continue to pour in at pace and if you're looking for something to sip over the summer months, you really can splash less cash thanks to some tasty savings over at Amazon UK.

I'm always looking for a whisky bargain over the Prime Day extravaganza – and while I really have no need to fill my ever expanding stash with yet more bottles, sometimes you just have to treat yourself, right? Especially when you see an offer you just can't refuse – such as this offer on the classic Talisker 10 year old from the beautiful Isle of Skye. It's on sale for just £26.79 (opens in new tab) and it usually retails for £44 making this a bit of a steal. Fruit notes with a touch of salt & pepper wrapped up in the warmth of slight peaty notes puts this at the top of my Prime Day shopping list.

One of my favourite drams of 2021 was the Compass Box Orchard House – a delicious blended malt utilising whiskies from distilleries including Clynelish, Benrinnes and Linkwood. It was so good that I bought several bottles and have shared them with friends in the months since. It’s top quality whisky, especially if you like bourbon cask matured Scotch. But what makes it even tastier is the fact that Amazon have it on sale this Prime Day for the frankly ridiculous price of £32.49 – that’s 23% down on its RRP (opens in new tab). Keep it to yourself, but I might just have bought two bottles. Ssshhhh!

Away from all things magical and malty is the delicious Tarquin’s Cornish Gin – a fabulous gin which benefits from the fact it’s bottled at 42% ABV - a wee step up from the norm. This will make splendid G&Ts throughout the summer months and crafty cocktails too… and you can get it at Amazon right now for just £23.09 – a 29% saving (opens in new tab).

Amazon have dozens of offers on a whole range of delicious drops to mark Prime Day. While I've picked out some of my favourites, here's a link to the rest so you can see what else is on offer. Cheers!

Looking for a few more recommendations? Then I'll point you in the direction of some other offers which caught my eye. Clynelish 14 has been reduced by 20% (opens in new tab) and it’s one of the best whisky distilleries in the world in my humble opinion, while the ever dependable Bulleit Bourbon 10 year old has a 22% saving (opens in new tab). A great pour neat or mixed into something a little fancier.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum (opens in new tab) is worth a purchase – especially with 30% off the usual price, and there’s also its cousin the Kraken Black Spiced Rum Roast Coffee (opens in new tab) which has a Prime Day saving of 20%. Speaking of rum, the Dead Man’s Fingers (opens in new tab) range is vast and a whole lot of them are on sale at Amazon with up to 30% off.

Finally, we’ll go back to gin and this neat Bloom Gin gift pack (opens in new tab) which is down 29% this Prime Day. You’ll get a bottle of Bloom gin along with a cocktail making set and it’s beautifully presented and available just in time for the summer to properly kick in.

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription?

If you're new to Prime Day and are wondering how to take full advantage of all the offers available on the best Prime Day alcoohol deals on Amazon, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime account. You could always cut a corner and take a free trial and cancel before the full subscription kicks in, but if you've already done this previously, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription (opens in new tab) costs $14.99/£7.99 per month, while and annual sub is priced at $139/£79. There's also a student plan (opens in new tab) that comes in at $7.49/£3.99 per month or $69/£39 per year.