Foo Fighters reportedly swap drummers with Nine Inch Nails

Foo Fighters have reportedly found their new drummer. Since the departure of Josh Freese earlier this year, several possible replacements have been mooted, from Shane Hawkins (son of late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins) to internet sensation Jorge "El Estepario Siberiano" Garrido, who published a series of impressive audition videos on his social media pages.

Now, reports are surfacing that the Foos finally have their man. There's been no official public confirmation from the band, but the Hollywood Reporter and Variety both claim to have talked to sources who confirm that the new drummer is Ilan Rubin. Rubin has been with Nine Inch Nails since 2009, when he took Josh Freese's place behind the kit.

And, in a neat plot twist, it appears that Rubin's place in Nine Inch Nails has been taken by, yes, you've guessed it, Josh Freese. NIN and Freese confirmed the merry-go-round appointment by posting a shot of the drummer on their social media pages, accompanied by the line, "Let's fucking GO!".

Rubin spent two years as Lostprophets drummer before joining Nine Inch Nails, and has released four albums fronting his solo project The New Regime. He's also a member of Angels & Airwaves alongside Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, and has recorded with Paramore, M83, Frank Turner, Beck and more.

Rubin also became the youngest-ever inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when, aged just 32, he joined the class of 2020 as a member of Nine Inch Nails. He is also the author of Start Somewhere to Go Somewhere, a book designed to help drummers become more consistent and creative.

