TesseracT confirm 1st live release

TesseracT have confirmed the launch of their first live title, featuring the return of vocalist Daniel Tompkins.

Odyssey/Scala was recorded during the band’s European tour last year, after Tompkins came back in place of Ashe O’Hara last June.

The work is split into two parts. Odyssey, the audio-only part, was recorded at various locations throughout the tour, while Scala, the video, was shot at the London venue in November.

It’s released on May 18 in various formats, and it’s available for pre-order now. TesseracT are currently recording their third album, expected this year via Kscope.