Tarja lives in Neverlight

Tarja has released a live video performance of her track Neverlight, shot in Russia earlier this year.

It’s taken from last year’s album Colours In The Dark, her fourth solo release. She launched a follow-up entitled Left In The Dark earlier this month, containing alternative versions of all 10 tracks from the official record.

She recently reported she was working on her next studio project, saying: “I have been recording more songs for a rock album – it’s always a lot of fun.”

Former Nightwish singer Tarja commences a tour of Europe, South America in September, which will keep her on the road until November.