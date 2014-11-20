Solstafir add tour dates

Solstafir have extended their European tour to include five UK dates at the end of January.

The Icelandic outfit are currently on the road to support the launch of fifth album Otta, which appeared in August via Season Of Mist.

Frontman Addi Tryggvason recently described the follow-up to 2011’s Svartir Sandar as “a sudden change,” adding: “There are more vocal harmonies, exotic vocal lines. I want to try new things. I was really uncomfortable – I thought, ‘this is way too vulnerable!’ But you gain more confidence in doing it.”

Jan 22: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Jan 23: Bristol Exchange

Jan 24: Manchester Deaf Institute

Jan 25: Sheffield Corporation

Jan 26: Brighton Haunt