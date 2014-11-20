Solstafir add tour dates

Solstafir have extended their European tour to include five UK dates at the end of January.
The Icelandic outfit are currently on the road to support the launch of fifth album Otta, which appeared in August via Season Of Mist.
Frontman Addi Tryggvason recently described the follow-up to 2011’s Svartir Sandar as “a sudden change,” adding: “There are more vocal harmonies, exotic vocal lines. I want to try new things. I was really uncomfortable – I thought, ‘this is way too vulnerable!’ But you gain more confidence in doing it.”
UK tour dates
Jan 22: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Jan 23: Bristol Exchange
Jan 24: Manchester Deaf Institute
Jan 25: Sheffield Corporation
Jan 26: Brighton Haunt