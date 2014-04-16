Saxon announce Tour Dates

The appropriately-titled 'Warriors of the Road' tour starts in November, while the setlist will be drawn from the band's 'Holy Trinity' of albums: Wheels of Steel, Strong Arm of the Law and Denim and Leather.
Those UK dates in full:
November
30th, Bristol Academy
December
1st, Bournemouth Academy
2nd, Nottingham Rock City
4th, Manchester Ritzy
5th, Dublin Academy
6th, Belfast Limelight / Mandela Hall
7th, Glasgow ABC
9th, Newcastle Academy
10th Leeds Academy
11th Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
12th Oxford Academy
13th London Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from Kililive.com. For the full list of European dates, head over to the Saxon website.