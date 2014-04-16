Saxon announce Tour Dates

The appropriately-titled 'Warriors of the Road' tour starts in November, while the setlist will be drawn from the band's 'Holy Trinity' of albums: Wheels of Steel, Strong Arm of the Law and Denim and Leather.

Those UK dates in full:

November

30th, Bristol Academy

December

1st, Bournemouth Academy

2nd, Nottingham Rock City

4th, Manchester Ritzy

5th, Dublin Academy

6th, Belfast Limelight / Mandela Hall

7th, Glasgow ABC

9th, Newcastle Academy

10th Leeds Academy

11th Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

12th Oxford Academy

13th London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from Kililive.com. For the full list of European dates, head over to the Saxon website.

747 (Strangers in the Night)