Rundgren launches Utopia live set

Todd Rundgren and Utopia have released a live album recorded in 1978 for radio transmission.
It hasn’t been heard since its simulcast from Milwaukee’s Electric Ballroom on October 23, 1978 – and the double-album contains the entire set.
Esoteric Recordings describe the 17-song show as illustrating Rundren and Utopia “in fine form.” It’s available via Cherry Red and comes complete with unseen photos and new liner notes.
Disc One
Real Man
It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference
Love Of The Common Man
Trapped
Abandon City
The Verb ‘To Love’
The Seven Rays
Can We Still Be Friends
The Death Of Rock And Roll
Disc Two
You Cried Wolf
Gangrene
A Dream Goes On Forever
Black Maria
Eastern Intrigue / Initiation
Couldn’t I Just Tell You
Hello, It’s Me
Just One Victory