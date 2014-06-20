Trending

Rundgren launches Utopia live set

2-disc album recorded for radio in 1978

Todd Rundgren and Utopia have released a live album recorded in 1978 for radio transmission.

It hasn’t been heard since its simulcast from Milwaukee’s Electric Ballroom on October 23, 1978 – and the double-album contains the entire set.

Esoteric Recordings describe the 17-song show as illustrating Rundren and Utopia “in fine form.” It’s available via Cherry Red and comes complete with unseen photos and new liner notes.

Disc One

  1. Real Man

  2. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference

  3. Love Of The Common Man

  4. Trapped

  5. Abandon City

  6. The Verb ‘To Love’

  7. The Seven Rays

  8. Can We Still Be Friends

  9. The Death Of Rock And Roll

Disc Two

  1. You Cried Wolf

  2. Gangrene

  3. A Dream Goes On Forever

  4. Black Maria

  5. Eastern Intrigue / Initiation

  6. Couldn’t I Just Tell You

  7. Hello, It’s Me

  8. Just One Victory

