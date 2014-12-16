Trending

Obey The Brave and Malevolence to tour UK

By Metal Hammer  

European jaunt features 7 UK dates and also includes Kublai Khan and Napolean

Obey The Brave have announced a European tour which includes seven UK dates.

The Montreal metalcore outfit hit Europe in April next year and they’ll have Malevolence, Kublai Khan and Napolean in support. The UK run kicks off in Manchester on April 4.

Obey The Brave released their latest album Salvation in September.

Obey The Brave 2015 UK tour dates

Apr 04: Manchester Academy 3

Apr 05: Southampton Joiners

Apr 06: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Apr 07: Sheffield Corporation

Apr 08: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Apr 09: Birmingham The Oobleck

Apr 10: London Underworld