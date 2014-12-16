Obey The Brave and Malevolence to tour UK

Obey The Brave have announced a European tour which includes seven UK dates.
The Montreal metalcore outfit hit Europe in April next year and they’ll have Malevolence, Kublai Khan and Napolean in support. The UK run kicks off in Manchester on April 4.
Obey The Brave released their latest album Salvation in September.
Obey The Brave 2015 UK tour dates
Apr 04: Manchester Academy 3
Apr 05: Southampton Joiners
Apr 06: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Apr 07: Sheffield Corporation
Apr 08: Glasgow Ivory Blacks
Apr 09: Birmingham The Oobleck
Apr 10: London Underworld