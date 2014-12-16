Obey The Brave and Malevolence to tour UK

Obey The Brave have announced a European tour which includes seven UK dates.

The Montreal metalcore outfit hit Europe in April next year and they’ll have Malevolence, Kublai Khan and Napolean in support. The UK run kicks off in Manchester on April 4.

Obey The Brave released their latest album Salvation in September.

Apr 04: Manchester Academy 3

Apr 05: Southampton Joiners

Apr 06: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Apr 07: Sheffield Corporation

Apr 08: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Apr 09: Birmingham The Oobleck

Apr 10: London Underworld