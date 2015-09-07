Nordic Giants to tour UK

Nordic Giants will tour UK for a run of seven shows in November, featuring an all-new stage performance.

The 7 Depths Of Consciousness dates boast seven fresh film presentations and seven remixed tracks.

The instrumental duo have released a trailer to outline the concept. They say: “What makes man different from others is that he is aware of himself – he is able to reflect upon himself and analyse how his environment influences him.

“Millions of years of evolution has passed and the exploration of consciousness seems to have been forgotten. Are you ready to expand your consciousness?”

Support comes from Alma at all shows, and tickets will be available via the band website.

Nov 11: Torrington Plough Arts Centre

Nov 12: London Hoxton Hall

Nov 14: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Nov 15: Nottingham Contemporary

Nov 16: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

Nov 17: Bristol Thekla

Nov 18: Brighton Old Market