Nordic Giants tease tour with live clips

Nordic Giants have released two live videos as a teaser to their upcoming seven-date UK tour.

The instrumental duo start the tour with a show in Devon on November 11. And they’ve issued videos of their performances of Speed The Crows Nest and Little Bird, filmed at Brighton’s Old Market on a previous tour.

The upcoming tour – entitled The 7 Depths Of Consciousness – boasts seven fresh film presentations and seven remixed tracks.

Nordic Giants’ debut album, A Seance Of Dark Delusions, was issued earlier this year.

NORDIC GIANTS UK WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 11: Torrington Plough Arts Centre

Nov 12: London Hoxton Hall

Nov 14: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Nov 15: Nottingham Contemporary

Nov 16: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

Nov 17: Bristol Thekla

Nov 18: Brighton Old Market