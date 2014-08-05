Moon Safari detail Mexico live set

Moon Safari have released details of their upcoming live double-album Live In Mexico, currently being mixed by Flower Kings bassist Jonas Reingold.

It was recorded during the Swedish outfit’s appearance at Baja Prog 2014 in April, and it’s set for launch on November 4. The first 200 pre-orders will be signed by the band.

They’re gearing up for shows in Europe and Japan – and they’re nominated for a Progressive Music Award in the Breakthrough category, with public voting set to close in three days.

Moon Safari return to the UK in November in a joint headline trip with Lazuli:

Nov 26: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 27: Cardiff Globe

Nov 29: London Borderline

Nov 30: Bilston Robin 2

Live In Mexico tracklist

CD1:

Too Young To Say Goodbye Heartland Barfly Mega Moon A Kid Called Panic

CD2: