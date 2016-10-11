Konchordat Head Up London Live Bad Elephant Showcase

Konchordat, The Far Meadow and The Rube Goldberg Machine will all appeared a special Bad Elephant label showcase, An Evening Of Bad Elephant Music 2 - The Pachyderm Returns, at London’s Boston Music Rooms on Saturday 25 February.

The pioneering label has become a formidable player in the progressive music filed since its inception in 2013, with an impressive roster that includes Simon Godfrey’s Shineback project, The Fierce And The Dead, Trojan Horse, Tom Slatter, We Are Kin and Emmett Elvin among others.

Konchordat released their third album, Rise To The Order, earlier this year, whilst The Far Meadow release their debut, Given The Impossible, through Bad Elephant on November 4.

Tickets for the event are available here.