Jean-Michel Jarre releases Zeitgeist Take 2 with French artist NSDOS

Jean-Michel Jarre has shared a new version of Zeitgeist, entitled Zeigeist Take 2, with French artist NSDOS. It's a brand new interpretation of the original song which appreared on Jarre's Oxymore album which he released lat year. You can listen to the new version below.

The track is taken from a new collaborations collection, Oxymoreworks, which will be released through Sony Music on November 3 and features Jarre working with the likes of Brian Eno, Depeche Mode's Martin Gore and a host of other artists re-woking nine tracks from Oxymore.

Oxymore was an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry, with whom Jarre had been intending on collaborating for Jarre’s Grammy-nominated project album Electronica. A musical journey where Pierre Henry's sounds interact with Jarre's world back-and-forth between analogue and digital sounds and inspired by the French movement ‘musique concrete’.

"For me it's not just the digital tools but the medium that archives," explains NSDOS of the collaboration. "You can read a book and miss it. But a good discussion is often much richer, the act of transmitting values from person to person, in a society where we tend to believe that digital technology can replace everything. On this project, there's no apprenticeship but a discussion about values, about our art. Here, after having discussed Pierre Henry's work with Jean-Michel, I loved the trust and fluidity in our exchanges. This is where a direct and indirect transmission took place."

Jarre has been releasing collaborative tracks from the album over the last few months, including Brian Eno on Epica Extension, Synthy Sisters with British composer Adiescar Chase, Siberian electronic music artist Nina Kraviz on Sex In The Machine and French techno producer Irène Drésel on Zeitgeist Botanica.

Pre-order Oxymoreworks.