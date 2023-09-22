Jean-Michel Jarre announces new Oxymoreworks collaboration album

Jean-Michel Jarre will release a new collaborations collection, Oxymoreworks, through Sony Music on November 3.

The new collection sees the French electronic music pioneer working with the likes of Brian Eno, Depeche Mode's Martin Gore and a host of other artists re-woking nine tracks from Jarre's Oxymore album which he released lat year.

Oxymore was an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry, with whom Jarre had been intending on collaborating for Jarre’s Grammy-nominated project album Electronica. A musical journey where Pierre Henry's sounds interact with Jarre's world back-and-forth between analogue and digital sounds and inspired by the French movement ‘musique concrete’.

“Oxymore held a special place in my heart, as it embarked on a truly unique sonic journey," says Jarre. "With the profound joy of collaborating with fellow artists, much like my previous venture, Electronica, I aimed to foster a fresh perspective on my music. I extended my hand to musicians whose distinct talents I believed would infuse an intriguing dimension into each track. Oxymoreworks stands as a testament to the art of collaboration; a vibrant collection of musical dialogues."

Jarre has been releasing collaborative tracks from the album over the last few months, including Brian Eno on Epica Extension, Synthy Sisters with British composer Adiescar Chase and Siberian electronic music artist Nina Kraviz on Sex In The Machine.

His latest sees him working with French techno producer Irène Drésel on Zeitgeist Botanica which you can listen to below.

Pre-order Oxymoreworks.