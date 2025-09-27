Sonic Youth are teasing fans with the promise of something coming in 2026

Sonic Youth fans are dreaming of an unlikely reunion of the iconic experimental rock heroes after the appearance of a social media post teasing something is being planned for 2026.

The band's official Instagram account posted an image of the artwork for the group's beloved 1995 album Washing Machine – but with '2026' written in place of the band's name.

A reissue or remaster of some kind seems the most likely possibility, although it would make more sense for that to happen this year – with 2025 marking the 30th anniversary of its release.

And what has particularly got fans excited is that the post was shared by singer and bassist Kim Gordon, who went through an acrimonious split with her husband and the band's frontman Thurston Moore in 2011, effectively bringing Sonic Youth's 30-year run to an end.

Gordon's post included the caption: "This was my favourite recording experience with Sonic Youth. We went to Memphis, ate a lot of barbecue, went to Al Green's church on Easter Sunday, made some hot jams!"

Any chance of a reunion would of course rest on whether Gordon and Moore could put their troubles aside for long enough to take the band back on the road again for what would surely be one of the most talked-about tours of 2026.

Gordon has been busy since Sonic Youth's disbandment, releasing 2019's debut solo album No Home Record and it's 2024 follow-up, The Collective.

Louder's review of The Collective says Gordon "wreaks havoc with a blistering combination of claustrophobic noise-rock and glitchy trap."

It continues: "Where her debut No Home Record held on to more of the rock elements with which she initially made her name, The Collective throws all expectations out the window in favour of an unrestrained, cutting-edge attack on the senses."

