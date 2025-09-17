Faith No More and Mr Bungle frontman Mike Patton has returned to the studio to record an album as AVTT/PTTN with folk-rock stars The Avett Brothers.

The band's debut, self-titled album will be released on November 14 via Thirty Tigers, Ramseur Records and Ipecac Recordings, and is preceded by a debut single, Eternal Love, a country ballad that's alternately gruff and sweet, and features a keyboard solo that sounds like it was beamed in from outer space. It's out now.

"This is what art is," says Scott Avett. "This is what making is supposed to be: in secret and with no ambition. Mike’s part of our DNA, like the fabric of our youth. Literally, we studied him. He’s a dear friend now, but when we were younger, I was imitating him.” Patton adds,

“My peculiar challenge in this was to become a long-distant cousin," adds Patton. "A brother that was orphaned. Maybe they kept him in the chicken coop or some shit. They brought him out years and years later."

AVTT/PTTN was recorded remotely, before Patton and the Avett Brothers had met in real life. It was produced by Patton, Scott Avett and Dana Nielsen, a frequent collaborator with Rick Rubin who has worked on several Avett Brothers projects in addition to recordings by Metallica, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, System Of A Down, Rihanna and others.

AVVT/PTTN is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

AVTT/PTTN Tracklist

1. Dark Night of My Soul

2. To Be Known

3. Heaven’s Breath

4. Too Awesome

5. Disappearing

6. Eternal Love

7. The Ox Driver's Song

8. The Things I Do

9. Received