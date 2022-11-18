Jean-Michel Jarre teams up with Brian Eno for Epica Extension

Jean-Michel Jarre has teamed up with fellow electronic music pioneer Brian Eno for a rewokring of the song Epica, taken from his most recent studio album Oxymore, which he released in October.

The reworked track is out now, under the title Epica Extension, and you can listen to the duo's new work below.

"When I started Epica, I immediately thought that Brian Eno could be involved in this most rhythmic track of the album, thinking that he could bring his signature 'ambient' touch in reworking the track - another kind of Oxymoron," says Jarre.

Oxymore is an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry, with whom Jarre had been intending on collaborating for Jarre’s Grammy-nominated project album Electronica. A musical journey where Pierre Henry's sounds interact with Jarre's world back-and-forth between analogue and digital sounds and inspired by the French movement ‘musique concrete’.

Jarre has previously released a video for his track Brutalism.

Brian Eno released a cosmic new video for his track Garden Of Stars earlier this week.

Get Oxymore.