Jean-Michel Jarre announces first-ever Uzbekistan outdoor show for November
Jean-Michel Jarre will play Samarkand's Registan Square on November 1 to celebrate the city's hosting of the 43rd UNESCO General Conference
French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has announced his first ever live show in Uzbekistan. He will play Registan Square in Samarkand, on November 1.
The event is being held in collaboration with the Uzbekistan Culture Development Foundation as Samarkand hosts the 43rd UNESCO General Conference, a historic gathering of all member states outside Paris for the first time in four decades, reinforcing the city’s role as a global centre of dialogue and creativity.
“Samarkand has long been a crossroads of cultures," says Jarre, a longstanding UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. "Performing at Registan Square is a unique honour, and I hope this concert reflects the spirit of exchange and creativity the city represents.”
Jarre is, of course, no stranger to massive outdoor shows. In 1979, Jarre performed to a record-breaking audience of more than a million people at the Place de la Concorde on Bastille Day, a record he has since broken three times. He famously played in China in 1981, in Houston to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Texas in 1986 and in London's Docklands in 1988. More recently, he performed a concert in the Hall Of Mirrors in Versailles to celebrate the 400 years of the palace.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.