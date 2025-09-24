Jean-Michel Jarre announces first-ever Uzbekistan outdoor show for November

French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has announced his first ever live show in Uzbekistan. He will play Registan Square in Samarkand, on November 1.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Uzbekistan Culture Development Foundation as Samarkand hosts the 43rd UNESCO General Conference, a historic gathering of all member states outside Paris for the first time in four decades, reinforcing the city’s role as a global centre of dialogue and creativity.

“Samarkand has long been a crossroads of cultures," says Jarre, a longstanding UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. "Performing at Registan Square is a unique honour, and I hope this concert reflects the spirit of exchange and creativity the city represents.”

Jarre is, of course, no stranger to massive outdoor shows. In 1979, Jarre performed to a record-breaking audience of more than a million people at the Place de la Concorde on Bastille Day, a record he has since broken three times. He famously played in China in 1981, in Houston to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Texas in 1986 and in London's Docklands in 1988. More recently, he performed a concert in the Hall Of Mirrors in Versailles to celebrate the 400 years of the palace.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)