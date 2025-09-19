Dream Theater announce new 40th anniverary live album

US prog metal quintet Dream Theater have announced that they will release a new live album on vinyl, Blu-ray and CD.

Quarantième: Live à Paris will be released through InsideOut Music/Sony Music on November 28. The new release captures the band on their 40th anniversary tour at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France. It was the penultimate date in the band's first run of live dates since drummer Mike Portnoy had returned to the line-up and in support of the band's sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia.

The tour setlist spanned almost the band's entire career, from Pull Me Under and Take The Time from 1992's Images And Words through to the then-new single, Night Terror, from Parasomnia, including classics such as Metropolis Pt. 1 and Octavarium. The band have just shared a new live video for Overture 1928/Strange Déjà Vu.

“From the moment we announced our 40th anniversary tour, we knew it would be a very special event for both the band and our fans and must be captured," enthuses guitarist John Petrucci. "With this release, our performance in Paris is presented so beautifully in both stunning audio and video and really encapsulates this momentous occasion for all to enjoy."

“We always knew this tour would be unforgettable because not only were we celebrating four decades since forming the band, but also the reunion of the band’s classic lineup," adds Mike Portnoy. "The excitement and emotions between us and our fans at each and every show were palpable and totally off the charts! The night captured here in Paris was an epic evening that we can now share with the whole world to celebrate this incredible tour."

Featuring artwork by longtime collaborator Hugh Syme, Quarantième: Live à Paris will be available as a limited deluxe 3CD+3Blu-ray artbook, including 68-pages of photos and artwork as well as an additional Blu-ray of bonus material. It will also be available as a special edition 3CD+2Blu-ray digipak, limited deluxe 180g 4LP boxset and digitally. The Blu-ray includes the full show with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, & high-resolution stereo audio. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below

Dream Theater are currently continuing their An Evening With Dream Theater tour throughout the US.

Pré-order Quarantième : Live à Paris.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Dream Theater: Quarantième: Live à Paris

CD1:

1. Metropolis Pt. 1

2. Overture 1928

3. Strange Déjà Vu

4.The Mirror

5. Panic Attack

6. Barstool Warrior

7. Hollow Years

8. Constant Motion

9. As I Am

CD2:

1. Orchestral Overture

2. Night Terror

3. Under A Glass Moon

4. This Is The Life

5. Vacant

6. Stream of Consciousness

7. Octavarium

CD3:

1. Home

2. The Spirit Carries On

3. Pull Me Under

