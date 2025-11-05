Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi, whose solo albums have been typified by a mix of melodic rock, pop, blues and acoustic ballads, has released two new songs, and while they might not come close to the full-tilt attack of the Frantic Four, the volume has definitely gone up a notch.

"This truly came out of nowhere," says Rossi. "I spend my life in and out of the studio, rehearsing, tinkering, but something happened earlier this year and, before I knew it, we had created something special.

"For anyone who liked any of my solo albums previously… well, I’ve no idea what you’ll make of this one because it’s a real departure, but I love it. It’s loud, the guitars are right to the fore, and there are some great songs there."

The two songs – Something In The Air (Stormy Weather) and Go Man Go – both come from Rossi's upcoming album The Accidental, which will be released via earMUSIC on January 30. The album features Status Quo members John ‘Rhino’ Edwards on bass and Leon Cave on drums, with Amy Smith on backing vocals.

The album will be released on black vinyl, crystal-clear vinyl, CD and digital formats, and pre-orders are available now. Full tracklist below.



Something in the Air (Stormy Weather) - YouTube Watch On

Go Man Go - YouTube Watch On

Francis Rossi - The Accidental

1. Much Better

2. Go Man Go

3. Push Comes To Shove

4. Back On Our Home Ground

5. Dead Of Night

6. Going Home

7. Bye My Love

8. Something In The Air (Stormy Weather)

9. Picture Perfect

10. November Again

11. Things Will Get Better

12. Oh So Good

13. Beautiful World

14. Time To Remember