Aerosmith and Yungblud confirm collaboration details
Yungblud hooks up with Aerosmith for five-track EP – their first new music in 13 years
Rock icons Aerosmith and rising star Yungblud have confirmed details of their upcoming collaboration. Two days after releasing a teaser video for the upcoming song My Only Angel, it has been confirmed that a full EP, One More Time, will be released on November 21. Meanwhile, My Only Angel will arrive on streaming platforms this Friday.
The news was confirmed in a post shared by both parties. "Long live rock'n'roll music," it read. "Love forever, Aerosmith and Yungblud."
The EP will include three new tracks in addition to My Only Angel – Problems, Wild Woman and A Thousand Days – as well as a new remix of Aerosmith's 1976 classic Back in the Saddle.
Aerosmith haven't released any new music since 2012's Music from Another Dimension! album, while Tyler's last recording was 2023's I Want You Back, his collaboration with country star Dolly Parton on her Rockstar album.
In 2024, Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring due to a vocal cord injury suffered by Tyler, but he has since performed live several times after returning to the stage with the Black Crowes in London last year.
Youngblud, meanwhile, has been very busy, following his triumphant showing at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show in July – which also starred the Aerosmith frontman – with last week's guest spot at MTV's Video Music Awards, which saw him perform alongside Tyler and Perry.
One More Time will be released on CD and vinyl, with signed and coloured vinyl variants also available to pre-order now.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)
A photo posted by on
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.