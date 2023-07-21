Jean-Michel Jarre shares new version of Synthy Sisters with British composer Adiescar Chase

Jean-Michel Jarre has shared a newly reworked version of the track Synthy Sisters, entitled Synthy Sisters Take Two, on which he has collaborated with rising British composer Adiescar Chase. You can watch the new video for the track below.

The track originally appeared in Jarre's 2022 album Oxymore, his homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry, with whom Jarre had been intending on collaborating for Jarre’s Grammy-nominated project album Electronica. It follows similar collaborations with Brian Eno (Epica Extension), Marseille-based Electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist French 79 (Epica Take 2), Depeche Mode's Martin Gore (Brutalism Take 2) and Deathpact (Brutalism Reprise).

Chase is an emerging and celebrated composer, known for her work on the soundtrack to the Netflix series Heartstopper.

“One of the first electronic albums I was introduced to growing up was Jean-Michel Jarre’s Oxygène,” says Chase. “It made me experience music in an entirely different way - it was a sonic journey, a discovery of sound, of audio sensations! His music helped spark my enjoyment in exploring synthesised sound, and along with a variety of other genres, was the foundation of my musical upbringing.”

“Listening to his album Oxymore I got to continue on that sonic exploration, closing my eyes and really feeling the sensation of sound. When invited to rework a piece from the album, I felt a personal connection to the track Synthy Sisters, with his use of vocal sampling and bendy synth notes that some might hear similarly in my own pieces. To input more of my DNA into the track I added extra vocals, both operatic and ‘chest thumping’ - styles which I enjoy, some classical piano, strings, and additional ‘Adiescar’ flavoured synths! Working with Jean-Michel and his team has been a joy. I felt there was a lot of trust in the musical process and feedback was always full of enthusiasm! It’s so amazing meeting people who honestly and truly love their craft and I’m honoured to have been able to rework this track.”

Get Oxymore.