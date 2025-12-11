"This is definitely the best we've ever been." Ghost's Skeletá has been named the album of the year by Metal Hammer - read Tobias Forge's reaction and see our top 50 albums of 2025

Ghost's Skeletá has officially been crowned the album of the year by Metal Hammer. Following a vote by Metal Hammer staff and contributors, the sixth studio album from Tobias Forge's glittery Swedish spooks beat out stiff competition from the likes of Deftones, Sleep Token, Spiritbox, Lorna Shore, Turnstile and more to take the coveted number one spot. The win caps off a huge year for Ghost - one that included a blockbuster arena world tour and their first ever Billboard 200 album chart number one.

"What a humbling thing." Tobias Forge tells us as he reacts to the news. "That's fantastic. I think it's a solid record. My impression of a record is also connected with its campaign and the tour, and this is definitely the best we've ever been. I think that this tour is the best we've ever done.

"My favourite songs have always been Satanized and Lachryma," he adds. "They seem to stick as favourites where I always like playing them. And they sound good! The really cool thing about Satanized is that it's one of the songs in the live set that really tears the house down.

"So all in all, I feel very accomplished. I think we have accomplished something really good."

"From debuting Papa V Perpetua to Satanizing crowds with an eye-popping, no-phones arena spectacle, Ghost have had an incredible year – and it’s all been soundtracked by Skeletá," says Metal Hammer Editor, Eleanor Goodman. "Though slower to hit than previous records, its creeping existential dread came wrapped in shiny 70s and 80s AOR influences and an elegiac grandeur that universally won over our critics. Tobias Forge has nailed it again!"

Tobias Forge's track-by-track guide to new Ghost album Skeletá | Metal Hammer - YouTube Watch On

Find out who else made Metal Hammer's Albums Of The Year list with the full top 50 below. You can read more about those records and more from our exclusive chat with Tobias Forge in Metal Hammer's huge, special edition end-of-2025 issue, which includes brand new interviews with Iron Maiden, Babymetal, President, Nova Twins, Judas Priest and more, as well as a metal calendar, Iron Maiden pin badge and Halestorm laptop sticker. Order your copy here.

Metal Hammer top 50 albums of 2025

1. Ghost – Skeletá (Loma Vista Recordings)

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Deftones - Private Music (Reprise)

3. Castle Rat - The Bestiary (Blues Funeral Recordings)

4. Spiritbox - Tsunami Sea (Pale Chord / Rise)

5. Messa – The Spin (Metal Blade)

6. Deafheaven - Lonely People With Power (Roadrunner)

7. Creeper - Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death (Spinefarm)

8. Turnstile - Never Enough (Roadrunner)

9. Lorna Shore - I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me (Century Media)

10 - Wardruna - Birna (Music For Nations)

11. Conjurer - Unself (Nuclear Blast)

12. Paradise Lost - Ascension (Nuclear Blast)

13. Imperial Triumphant - Goldstar (Century Media)

14. Employed To Serve - Fallen Star (Spinefarm)

15. The Callous Daoboys - I Don’t Want To See You In Heaven (MNRK Heavy)

16. AFI - Silver Bleeds The Black Sun (Run For Cover)

17. Architects - The Sky, The Earth & All Between (Epitaph)

18. Bleed From Within Zenith (Nuclear Blast)

19. Coroner - Dissonance Theory (Century Media)

20. Blackbraid - Blackbraid III (Self-Released)

21. Havukruunu – Tavastland (Svart)

22. Bloodywood - Nu Delhi (Fearless)

23. Rivers Of Nihil - Rivers Of Nihil (Metal Blade)

24. Rwake - The Return Of Magik (Relapse)

25. Halestorm – Everest (Atlantic)

26. Blood Vulture - Die Close (Pure Noise)

27. Agriculture - The Spiritual Sound (The Flenser)

28. Backxwash - Only Dust Remains (Ugly Hag)

29. Sleep Token - Even In Arcadia (RCA)

30. Cwfen – Sorrows (New Heavy Sounds)

31. Malevolence - Where Only The Truth Is Spoken (Nuclear Blast)

32. Propagandhi - At Peace (Epitaph)

33. Gaahls Wyrd - Braiding The Stories (Season Of Mist)

34. Calva Louise - Edge Of The Abyss (Mascot)

35. Deadguy - Near-Death Travel Services (Relapse)

36. Orbit Culture - Death Above Life (Century Media)

37. Jonathan Hultén - Eyes Of The Living Night (Kscope)

38. Hexvessel – Nocturne (Prophecy Productions)

39. Margarita Witch Cult - Strung Out In Hell (Heavy Psych Sounds)

40. Der Weg Einer Freiheit -Innern (Season Of Mist)

41. Machine Head – Unatoned (Nuclear Blast)

42. Spiritworld – Helldorado (Century Media)

43. Vukovi - My God Has Got A Gun (Sharptone)

44. Wytch Hazel -V: Lamentations (Bad Omen)

45. Paleface Swiss – Cursed (Self-Released)

46. Beyond Extinction - Where They Gather (Self-Released)

47. Testament - Para Bellum (Nuclear Blast)

48. Katatonia - Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State (Napalm)

49. Lacuna Coil - Sleepless Empire (Century Media)

50. Slomatics – Atomicult (Majestic Mountain)