In Flames plan live package for 2015

In Flames gave confirmed details for an upcoming live package to be recorded in their home country of Sweden.

The metal outfit will record their shows at Hovet in Stockholm on November 6 and Scandinavium in Gothenburg the following night.

Footage will be used for a DVD, Blu-ray and live album package due next year. It will be their first live offering since 2005’s Used and Abused… In Live We Trust.

In a statement, the band say: “It’s been nine years since our last DVD and live album and now the time has come for yet another. This November in Stockholm and Gothenburg, we will record what will later be our upcoming Live DVD/Blu-Ray/album due to be released in 2015.”

Frontman Anders Friden recently said they put themselves under pressure to record latest album Siren Charms which launched in September.