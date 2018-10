Ahead of his first solo UK tour, former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has issued a live video for the song Maya The Psychic.

Filmed at Way’s October 13 show at LA’s storied Troubadour club, the clip offers UK fans a taste of what to expect when the singer’s British tour kicks off in Manchester tonight (November 5).

Gerard Way’s UK tour will call at:

Way has also lined three UK shows for 2015.

Jan 20 Birmingham O2 Academy Jan 21 Southampton O2 Guildhall Jan 23 London O2 Brixton Academy