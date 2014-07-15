Frank Turner announces UK tour dates

Following his highly acclaimed performance at Sonisphere, Frank Turner has announced a UK tour with The Sleeping Souls.

The 32-year-old has released five studio albums — his latest being last year’s Tape Deck Heart — and his rise in popularity in recent years saw him perform at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls UK dates

Sep 11: Norwich UEA

Sep 12: Leicester De Monfort Hall

Sep 13: Sailisbury City Hall

Sep 14: London On Blackheath Festival

Sep 15: St Alban’s Arena

Sep 16: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 18: Northampton Roadmender

Sep 19: Bath Pavilion Sep

Sep 20: Yeovil Westlands Sep

Sep 21: Cornwall Looe Music Festival Sep

Sep 22: Exeter Lemon Grove Sep

Sep 24: Hartlepool Borough Hall Sep

Sep 25: Dunfermline Alhambra Sep

Sep 26: Warrington Parr Hall Sep

Sep 27: Hull City Hall Sep

Sep 28: Wakefield Unity Works Sep

Sep 30: Oxford Town Hall