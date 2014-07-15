Frank Turner announces UK tour dates

Following his highly acclaimed performance at Sonisphere, Frank Turner has announced a UK tour with The Sleeping Souls.
The 32-year-old has released five studio albums — his latest being last year’s Tape Deck Heart — and his rise in popularity in recent years saw him perform at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.
Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls UK dates
Sep 11: Norwich UEA
Sep 12: Leicester De Monfort Hall
Sep 13: Sailisbury City Hall
Sep 14: London On Blackheath Festival
Sep 15: St Alban’s Arena
Sep 16: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sep 18: Northampton Roadmender
Sep 19: Bath Pavilion Sep
Sep 20: Yeovil Westlands Sep
Sep 21: Cornwall Looe Music Festival Sep
Sep 22: Exeter Lemon Grove Sep
Sep 24: Hartlepool Borough Hall Sep
Sep 25: Dunfermline Alhambra Sep
Sep 26: Warrington Parr Hall Sep
Sep 27: Hull City Hall Sep
Sep 28: Wakefield Unity Works Sep
Sep 30: Oxford Town Hall