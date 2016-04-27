Franck Carducci plots live DVD filmed on Torn Apart tour

Franck Carducci is planning a DVD package recorded during his Tearing The Tour Apart run of shows.

There’s no release date or firm title for the live package as yet, although it will appear on CD and DVD, with a Blu-ray also a possibility.

The footage was captured over the course of two shows at the Climax Club Legend in St Etienne, France.

Carducci says: “The recording for this DVD was made during two concerts at Climax Club Legend at the end of 2015 and will feature special guest Jimmy Pallagrosi of Karnataka behind the drums. I don’t know yet when it will be ready for release but I’ll keep you updated very soon.”

Carducci released his album Torn Apart in January 2015.