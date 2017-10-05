Five Finger Death Punch return with Ain’t My Last Dance video

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for their track Ain’t My Last Dance.

The song originally featured on the band’s 2015 album Got Your Six, with the promo launched ahead of the band’s upcoming UK and European tour with In Flames and Of Mice & Men.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “We thought this was the perfect song to address the various rumours circulating out there. Ivan is doing great and the band is firing on all cylinders.

“Not just isn’t this our ‘last dance’ but as we are gearing up for the European tour, we are kicking it up a notch and building our biggest stage show to date.”

Frontman Moody took a step back from live commitments to seek professional help after admitting in June that he had “fallen off the wagon again.”

Tommy Vext stood in for their last run of shows, with Moody later issuing a statement to confirm he’d be back “with a vengeance.”

He added: “I love you guys and I love my band – it’s what I do and I can’t imagine my life without it. I am 100% committed to getting healthy so I can get back on stage with Five Finger Death Punch.

“It’s my intention to sing at each and every future show we are committed to – in North America and in Europe. I can’t wait to put all of this behind me and move forward.”

Find a full list of 5FDP’s 2017 tour dates below.

Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 20: Copenhagen Scandinavium, Denmark

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 11: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

The 5FDP tour poster

The Top 10 Best Five Finger Death Punch Songs