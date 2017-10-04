Watch Gojira jam with 12-year-old drummer

Video footage has emerged showing Gojira jam with a 12-year-old drummer.

It happened during the band’s set at Cleveland’s House Of Blues on Monday night, when guitarist and vocalist Joe Duplantier invited the youngster – only known as Aidan – to join the band onstage.

The 12-year-old took the place of drummer Mario Duplantier and proceeded to blow the band and crowd away with his skills behind the kit.

Gojira are currently on the road with Code Orange and Torche across the US. Find a list of their remaining live dates below.

In August, Gojira were confirmed as one of the Bloodstock 2018 headliners along with Nightwish.

The band said: “We are excited and honoured to headline Bloodstock festival in 2018, one of our favourite festivals in the world.

“We had such a great time in 2016 with the Bloodstock crowd and are sure that 2018 will be even better. We are already planning what we can do to make it the most awesome Gojira show yet. We can’t wait!”

Their last studio album was 2016’s Magma.

Oct 05: Albany Upstate Music Hall, NY

Oct 06: Hartford Webster Theatre, CT

Oct 07: Camden Rock Allegiance, NJ

Oct 10: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Oct 11: St. Louis Pops, MO

Oct 13: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Oct 15: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Oct 16: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Oct 17: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 19: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Oct 21: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

