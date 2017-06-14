Five Finger Death Punch to finish Euro tour without Ivan Moody

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will finish their current European tour without vocalist Ivan Moody.

The news comes after a chaotic show in the Netherlands on Monday evening, when the band played a shortened set because of infighting between Moody and the rest of the group.

Moody, who has suffered addiction issues in the past, now reports that he’s “embarrassed and ashamed” that he’s fallen off the wagon again, but says he’s committed to battling his demons and getting back with the band as soon as he possibly can.

Moody says in a statement: “I am embarrassed and ashamed to admit that I have fallen off the wagon again. I was on shaky ground prior to our performance in Tilburg, and although a lot of the events of that show were out of my control, the shame of not delivering pushed me over the edge.

“It would not be fair to my bandmates or my fans to continue to perform in my current condition.”

He continues: “One of the worst parts of addiction is the loneliness you feel, so having the support of my band and all the Knuckleheads is what drives me. I am committed to getting better so I can get back out on stage as soon as possible.”

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory adds: “As a band, we are committed to supporting Ivan’s road to recovery. We are as baffled and saddened as anyone to watch our brother continue to struggle.

“Almost everyone in the world knows someone who struggles with addiction, and can relate to how the self-destruction of someone they care about is very difficult to watch.

“Five Finger Death Punch has every intention of playing the dates we’re committed to and beyond. The band is bigger than any one member.”

The band will finish the remainder of the tour with Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext, who has stepped in for 5FDP previously.

He says: “It is a tremendous honour to share the stage with Five Finger Death Punch on these remaining dates. Today I am blessed with over eight years of sobriety, so I can certainly empathise with Ivan’s struggles.

“Not only do I feel a responsibility to deliver for the fans of Five Finger Death Punch on these remaining dates, but also to deliver for Ivan so he can get back to work as soon as he is healthy.”

Find a list of the band’s remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 16: Hockenheim Matapaloz, Germany

Jun 17: Dessel Grspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Aug 19: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL

Aug 20: Carterville Moonstock Festival, IL

Sep 22: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 23: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

With In Flames

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

