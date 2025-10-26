Aerosmith and Yungblud have released a new edition of last month's My Only Angel single. The new "Desert Road Version" features banjo parts from renowned player and actor/comedian Steve Martin, who recorded his part remotely after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler reached out.

My Only Angel – Aerosmith's first new music since 2012's Music from Another Dimension! album – was initially released in September. The collaboration was born when Yungblud and Aerosmith reworked a version of the former's nine-minute song Hello Heaven, Hello together, which led to a writing session, and the resultant One More Time EP will be released on November 21.

The other tracks on the EP will be three collaborations (Problems, Wild Woman and A Thousand Days) and a new mix of Aerosmith's 1977 classic Back In The Saddle.

Yungblud's Idols World Tour is currently nearing the end of its European leg. After four US shows next month, he'll head to Australia in the new year, and an extensive North American schedule follows in May. Full dates below.

Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD - My Only Angel (Desert Road Version) ft. Steve Martin - YouTube Watch On

Yungblud: Idols World Tour

Oct 27: Hamburg, Germany

Oct 29: Vienna, Austria

Oct 31: Bergamo, Italy

Nov 19: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Nov 23: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Nov 25: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 26: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jan 10: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Jan 13: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia

Jan 15: Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Australia

Jan 17: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Jan 18: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Jan 20: Perth ICF, Australia

May 01: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

May 02: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum , ON

May 04: Columbus KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater, OH

May 06: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

May 07: Indianapolis Everwise Amp at White River, IN

May 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

May 11: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 13: Orem UCCU Center, UT

May 15: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

May 16: Portland Theater Of The Clouds, OR

May 19: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 20: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

May 25: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

May 28: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 29: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

Jun 01: Orlando Addition Financial Arena, FL

Jun 02: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL|

Jun 04: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 06: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Jun 07: Washington The Anthem, DC

Jun 09: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 10: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Jun 13: Atlanta Synovus Bank Amphitheater, GA

