Aerosmith to release first new music in over a decade - with Yungblud

Rock titans Aerosmith are about to release their first new music in more than a decade – in collaboration with rising star Yungblud.

Both parties have released a video teaser for a song called My Only Angel. The footage shows Steven Tyler and Yungblud sharing a mic in the studio, singing the song's climax, followed by Yungblud planting a kiss on Tyler's cheek.

"Nice! Good! Fuckin' A!" exclaims Tyler.

"Fucking great, man!" adds Yungblud.

"Shit! Hallelujah!" confirms Tyler.

Aerosmith haven't released any new music since 2012's Music from Another Dimension! album, while Tyler's last recording was 2023's I Want You Back, his collaboration with country star Dolly Parton on her Rockstar album.

In 2024, Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring due to a vocal cord injury suffered by Tyler, but he has since performed live several times after returning to the stage with the Black Crowes in London last year.

In July, guitarist Joe Perry told Trunk Nation that a final show from the band was possible, saying, "We’re talking about it. I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."

Asked whether Tyler could perform a full show, Perry added, "You know, I think he would. I think it’s just a matter of getting there."

Youngblud, meanwhile, has been very busy, following his triumphant showing at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning show in July – which also starred the Aerosmith frontman – with last week's guest spot at MTV's Video Music Awards, which saw him perform alongside Tyler and Perry.

My Only Angel is available to pre-save now.

