"Don't miss this chance to hang out with us one final time" One of hardcore's most influential and forward-thinking bands are about to play their last ever show, and you're going to be able to livestream every minute of the chaos

Few bands can say they have influenced modern times the way that Refused have. Even naming their debut album The Shape Of Punk To Come, a self-assured insight into what the new Millennium was going to look and feel like, they knew they were onto something great. Taking everything that makes hardcore so brutish and bold, frantic and fresh, and blending it with a razor-sharp pop sensibility, blistering rock-and-roll intensity, and pulsing electronic tinkering, they tore up the rulebook and glued it back together again and again. And now, 34 years on from when they first plugged in, they are saying so long and farewell for the absolutely final time. Following a year of touring, playing cities and venues that mean the world to them once more for old times' sake, their very last performance is scheduled for December 21st, taking place in Umeå, Sweden - the place where the band's journey started.



To commemorate such an occasion, the band have announced that they will be livestreaming every single second. So that's the band's final performance, as well as support slots from Final Exit - playing their first show in 18 years and featuring Refused's own Dennis Lyxzén and David Sandström - as well as local hardcore bands Nex and Dream Warriors. Very much a celebration of the Refused story as well as of the town in which they cut their teeth and their legacy stands up tallest.



Dennis had this to say about the choice to show off their final display, stating, "This final year has been nothing short of amazing. We've played some of the best shows of our entire life. But, as with anything, there are plenty of countries, cities, venues, and people that we didn't have the time to get to. Here is a final chance for you all to get to us: The final show in Umeå will be live streamed for the whole world to see and we are inviting you to be a part of the festivities. Not only do you get to witness the FINAL Refused show ever, but you also get to see our friends in Abhinanda tear it up. You get to see me and David make fools of ourselves with the first Final Exit show in 18 years, and as a bonus you can check out some contemporary Umeå Hardcore with Nix and Dream Warriors. So, what are you waiting for?! Don't miss this chance to hang out with us one final time. All for the cheap price of 15 USD / 11 GBP / 13 EUR / 145 SEK. See you on the 21st of December.”



You can secure your access right here.

(Image credit: Press Material)

In addition to the final show, the band are also working on a documentary, collating their 30 year career and culminating in the last show. A Kickstarter has launched today (December 3rd) to make the project a possibility. It will be directed by Balsam Hellström, who had this to say about the work: "Exit to End is more than a music documentary. It’s a story about the cost of idealism, about friendship and reconciliation – and about a small town that became world-famous for something no one could have predicted.”

(Image credit: Press Material)