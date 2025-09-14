Watch Foo Fighters return to the stage with their new drummer and a monster 25-song set
Foo Fighters unveiled new drummer Ilan Rubin at an intimate club show on Saturday night
Foo Fighters have returned to the stage, playing their first gig in over a year.
The Dave Grohl-fronted band played the 900-capacity Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California last night (Saturday September 13).
Their 25-song set marked the debut of drummer Ilan Rubin, who replaced Josh Freese earlier this year. Freese himself replaced the late Taylor Hawkins in 2021.
The set drew from all of their studio albums with the exception of 2015’s Sonic Highways, although they didn’t play any new songs.
The Foos dropped in a snippet of Motörhead’s Ace Of Spades during No Son Of Mine.
Following the show, their Facebook profile picture was updated to show an image of the band with producer Rick Rubin.
A recent post showing the band’s legs was captioned ‘Foo Fighters Assemble!’, suggesting they’re working on a follow-up to 2023’s But Here We Are.
Watch footage from the show and check out the full setlist below.
Clip from Foo’s Instagram stories, announcing Ilan as their new drummer from r/Foofighters
Foo Fighters setlist, Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, California, September 13
All My Life
Rope
Have It All
Times Like These
Wattershed
Stacked Actors
La Dee Da
These Days
The Pretender
Walk
My Hero
Learn To Fly
Rescued
Aurora
This Is A Call
No Son Of Mine
Shame Shame
White Limo
Winnebago
Best Of You
Alone + Easy Target
Low
Monkey Wrench
Exhausted
Everlong
