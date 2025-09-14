Watch Foo Fighters return to the stage with their new drummer and a monster 25-song set

Foo Fighters have returned to the stage, playing their first gig in over a year.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band played the 900-capacity Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California last night (Saturday September 13).

Their 25-song set marked the debut of drummer Ilan Rubin, who replaced Josh Freese earlier this year. Freese himself replaced the late Taylor Hawkins in 2021.

The set drew from all of their studio albums with the exception of 2015’s Sonic Highways, although they didn’t play any new songs.

The Foos dropped in a snippet of Motörhead’s Ace Of Spades during No Son Of Mine.

Following the show, their Facebook profile picture was updated to show an image of the band with producer Rick Rubin.

A recent post showing the band’s legs was captioned ‘Foo Fighters Assemble!’, suggesting they’re working on a follow-up to 2023’s But Here We Are.

Watch footage from the show and check out the full setlist below.

Foo Fighters - Exhausted (2025 Live in San Luis Obispo) - YouTube Watch On

Foo Fighters setlist, Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, California, September 13

All My Life

Rope

Have It All

Times Like These

Wattershed

Stacked Actors

La Dee Da

These Days

The Pretender

Walk

My Hero

Learn To Fly

Rescued

Aurora

This Is A Call

No Son Of Mine

Shame Shame

White Limo

Winnebago

Best Of You

Alone + Easy Target

Low

Monkey Wrench

Exhausted

Everlong