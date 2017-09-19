Go inside Metallica's epic world tour in the new issue of Metal Hammer

Question: what happens when you get to go on the road with the biggest band in the history of heavy metal?

Answer: Our new issue. Please welcome Metallica back to the Metal Hammer Famileeeeeh!

We went behind the scenes on their colossal North American tour. Front row. Backstage. Access All Areas like no mag ever before.

Plus, we find out their plans for their huge UK tour next month. Spoiler: it’s gonna be special

Love Metallica? You cannot miss this.

BUT THAT’S NOT ALL! Extreme music is taking over our scene like never before. Legends of the underground are back in full force, and young blood is moulding extreme metal into exciting new shapes. So, in a landmark, special event feature, we welcome you to the Age Of Extreme!

We take you through the bands defining the underground in 2017, from returning legends to the New Wave Of Extreme.

We find out how Satyricon mainman Satyr defied the odds to come back fighting with their masterful new album.

Akercocke tell us how depression almost broke them up for good – and how the British extreme legends came back stronger through it.

The one and only Cradle Of Filth take us inside their Victorian epic.

Plus more extremity from underground heavyweights like Enslaved, Dying Fetus, Wolves In The Throne Room, Electric Wizard and more!

We also take you inside the dark mind of Myrkur – the one-woman black metal powerhouse setting the extreme metal scene on fire.

And introduce the New Wave Of Extreme – our guide to over 40 young, extreme bands you need to hear right now! Black. Death. Grind. Doom. And everything in between. It’s the most extreme metal you’ll find anywhere on Earth this month.

Plus, get the real story behind CJ’s dramatic return to Thy Art Is Murder.

And we catch up with Chris Jericho to hear about the new Fozzy album, Judas.

Also inside our new issue, we give you the FIRST review of the new Marilyn Manson album, Heaven Upside Down.

Oh yeah, and there’s a FREE CD featuring new tracks by Alter Bridge, Cradle, Satyricon, Epica, Myrkur, Grave Pleasures and more!

Plus these two giant FREE POSTERS!

All this plus Leprous, Northlane, Bury Tomorrow, Voyager and much, much more.

Only inside the brand new issue of Metal Hammer. You want heavy? We give you heavy, babeeeeeh. Out now!

