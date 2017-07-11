Ivan Moody “on track” to return to Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody says he’s on track to return to the lineup and has vowed he’ll be back “with a vengeance” later this summer.

Moody admitted he had “fallen off the wagon again” last month and took a step back from the band’s live commitments to seek professional help.

Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext stepped in to help the band complete their European tour – and Moody has posted an open letter on Facebook saying he’s getting the help he needs and thanks fans for their support.

Moody says: “I wanted to write to all of you and express my deep regret for not being able to finish the last few shows on our European summer tour. I am in a treatment facility addressing the addiction issues that have interfered with everything in my life.

“I love you guys and I love my band – it’s what I do and I can’t imagine my life without it. I am 100% committed to getting healthy so I can get back on stage with Five Finger Death Punch.

“At this point, I am on track to return to the band with a vengeance in Springfield, when we begin the next leg of our North American tour dates.

“It’s my intention to sing at each and every future show we are committed to – in North America and in Europe. I can’t wait to put all of this behind me and move forward.”

Moody thanks Tommy Vext for “doing such a great job filling in for me while I was away” and adds: “I’d like to thank my brothers in 5FDP for supporting me through these hard times. We’ve been through hell and back and we’re not gonna stop here.

“I would also like to thank my family and friends for standing behind me while I take care of what I need to regarding my health.”

He concludes: “But most importantly, I’d like to thank you, the fans, for your unwavering support as I recover. This has not been an easy year for me, but your encouragement and positivity is what keeps me going.”

Following their August appearance at Springfield’s Illinois State Fairgrounds, Five Finger Death Punch will play several other US dates. They’ll then head to Europe with In Flames and Of Mice & Men for a run of shows throughout November and December.

Find a full list of 5FDP’s 2017 tour dates below.

Aug 19: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL

Aug 20: Carterville Moonstock Festival, IL

Sep 22: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 23: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

With In Flames and Of Mice & Men

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Mouth For War - Five Finger Death Punch Come Out Fighting