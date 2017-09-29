Metal Hammer hits 2 million likes on Facebook

The official Metal Hammer Facebook page now has over 2 million likes, making it one of the largest music pages in the world.

Metal Hammer’s Facebook page outnumbers the likes of Noisey, NME, Pitchfork, Kerrang! and Rock Sound, as well as The Daily Express, The Radio Times and the Mars Bar.

Metal Hammer Online Editor Luke Morton says “it’s an incredible achievement for the digital team and proof that heavy metal isn’t a niche genre.

“Metal Hammer magazine has been an institution in rock music for over 30 years, and despite the publishing landscape changing, it’s an amazing thing that we can still engage directly with millions of people across the world about the music we love.”

“Also, pivoting to video is bullshit,” he adds.

This milestone follows the news earlier this year that TeamRock was named the no.1 most influential rock website in the world by Style Of Sound, which collected its data from the total sum of Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, and Linkedin shares generated from each sites’ overall editorial coverage from April 2016-2017.

