Fire rips through Styx/Foreigner tour buses

Two tour buses being used for the summer co-headlining tour by Styx and Foreigner have gone up in flames at a car park in Philadelphia.

Luckily no one was injured when the buses which are being used on The Soundtrack Of Summer tour caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The exact cause of the blaze has yet to be determined although it has been revealed the vehicles involved were both crew buses and not band buses.

Styx and Foreigner are on the road with Eagles guitarist Don Felder for a three month tour which kicked off in May.

Foreigner manager Phil Carson says: “We’re thankful everyone’s okay, and can now officially say the Soundtrack Of Summer tour is on fire.”