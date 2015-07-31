Faith No More launch Superhero live promo

Faith No More have released a live video featuring a performance of their track Superhero.

It appears on the band’s comeback album Sol Invictus, released earlier this year after the band reunited in 2009.

The promo was shot in May at the Fillmore in Detroit.

Bassist Billy Gould said last month of fans’ response to the album: “It’s a relief – it’s nice seeing something that gets received so well.

“I’m kind of wondering when the shoe’s gonna drop and somebody’s just gonna bash the shit out of this. Like, it’s too good, the reaction.”

FNM are currently touring North America.