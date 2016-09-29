Ex Asking Alexandria man Worsnop hints at Ben Bruce hook-up

Former Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop says he’s planning on visiting his old bandmate Ben Bruce in Arizona.
The pair reported they had buried the hatchet earlier this month after a public war of words following Worsnop’s departure from the band in 2015, with Bruce saying: “Me and Danny were best friends for a decade. We have rekindled our relationship.”
Now Worsnop says he’s planning a trip to hook up with the guitarist to perhaps play music together – which drew a humorous response from Bruce.
Worsnop tweeted: “About to fly to Arizona to visit Mr Ben Bruce and producer Matt Good. Who knows, maybe play a little music.”
Bruce responded: “Maybe play a little naked Twister?” before adding: “You know it’s just rock and roll, I know you’re by my side through it all…”
Worsnop is concentrating on his solo career while Asking Alexandria continue to support fourth album The Black – their first album with frontman Denis Stoff – with a North American tour starting next month.
Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria
Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA
Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA
Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho
Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah
Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE
Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH
Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB
Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario
Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME
Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME
Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY
Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY
Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD
Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA
Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC
Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL
Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL
Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL
Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX
Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX
Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX
Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM
Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV
Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA
Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA
Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ
