Ex Asking Alexandria man Worsnop hints at Ben Bruce hook-up

Worsnop, centre, with Asking Alexandria in 2011

Former Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop says he’s planning on visiting his old bandmate Ben Bruce in Arizona.

The pair reported they had buried the hatchet earlier this month after a public war of words following Worsnop’s departure from the band in 2015, with Bruce saying: “Me and Danny were best friends for a decade. We have rekindled our relationship.”

Now Worsnop says he’s planning a trip to hook up with the guitarist to perhaps play music together – which drew a humorous response from Bruce.

Worsnop tweeted: “About to fly to Arizona to visit Mr Ben Bruce and producer Matt Good. Who knows, maybe play a little music.”

Bruce responded: “Maybe play a little naked Twister?” before adding: “You know it’s just rock and roll, I know you’re by my side through it all…”

Worsnop is concentrating on his solo career while Asking Alexandria continue to support fourth album The Black – their first album with frontman Denis Stoff – with a North American tour starting next month.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

