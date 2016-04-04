Danny Worsnop unveils I Got Bones promo

Danny Worsnop has released a video for his track I Got Bones.

The song is taken from the We Are Harlot and former Asking Alexandria frontman’s upcoming solo album The Prozac Sessions, which is expected to be released later this year.

A number of pre-order bundles for the album are available via Worsnop’s website and he previously said he planned to offer it in four versions, each with alternative cover images.

He said: Every piece of artwork was so perfect that I have decided to use them all, which means there will be four versions of the album, all with different visuals.

“I am thinking of writing a couple more songs so that each version will have a different bonus track. I’m in Nashville now to talk to labels and find a home for what I’ve created.”

We Are Harlot won Best New Band at last year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour.