Danny Worsnop, Ben Bruce end Asking Alexandria feud

Worsnop, left, and Bruce, right, in Asking Alexandria

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce and former frontman Danny Worsnop have both reported that their feud is over.

The pair fell out over the vocalist’s departure from the band in 2015, which led to several public outbursts from both sides.

In May this year Worsnop said: “I ended up leaving because it lost the art to me – it lost its artistic integrity in my eyes. I was just selling out, and that’s not what I do.”

Bruce branded his comments “bullshit” and added: “He’s an Englishman singing country music with an American accent. We’ve done what we’ve always loved to do from day one. We didn’t change – he did.”

Worsnop has tweeted: “Drank almost a handle of Jameson and partied old school style with Ben Bruce. So there’s that…”

Bruce has followed by tweeting: “Me and Danny were best friends for a decade. We have rekindled our relationship.”

Separately, Bruce has replied to the suggestion that he’s unfollowed Asking Alexandria’s new frontman Denis Stoff after settling his differences with Worsnop, saying: “What is everyone talking about?

“I haven’t unfollowed anyone in my band. I’m not in an argument with anyone. All these random stories going round are so strange!”

Worsnop is concentrating on his solo career while Asking Alexandria continue to support fourth album The Black – their first album with Stoff – with a North American tour starting next month.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

