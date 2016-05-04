Danny Worsnop releases Out Without You video

Danny Worsnop has released a video for his track Out Without You.

The former Asking Alexandria frontman and current We Are Harlot frontman will launch debut solo record The Prozac Sessions later this year.

The singer previously said that the album was inspired by a series of tragedies that led him into a cycle of substance abuse. He added: “Writing this album has helped me face and overcome so many wounds I had inside me that I was always too scared to even acknowledge.

“This creative process was the best therapy I could have hoped for and I can’t wait to share the end product with the world. See you on the other side.”

Worsnop exited Asking Alexandria early last year to concentrate on his work with We Are Harlot and was replaced by vocalist Denis Stoff.

We Are Harlot will play Rock USA Festival in Oshkosh on July 16, followed by an appearance at Wisconsin State Fair on August 5.