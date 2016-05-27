Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce slams Danny Wornop integrity claim

Asking Alexandria before the split with Worsnop, centre

Ben Bruce has slammed former Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop for saying he left the band because they’d lost their integrity.

Worsnop quit last year to concentrate on We Are Harlot, and he’s since turned his attentions towards his solo career.

He recently said: “I ended up leaving because it lost the art to me – it lost its artistic integrity in my eyes. I was just selling out, and that’s not what I do.”

Now guitarist Bruce has responded, telling Loudwire: “What’s really annoying is, he’s an Englishman singing country music with an American accent.

“Where’s your integrity? What are you talking about? We’ve done what we’ve always loved to do from day one. We didn’t change – he did.”

He adds: “The fact that he can sit there and say that, I think it’s bullshit. It’s not true.”

Bruce also says that he was surprised to hear Worsnop’s comments because they were published just days after the pair had spoken “on good terms.”

Asking Alexandria this week released a video for their track Here I Am, from The Black – their first album with new frontman Denis Stoff.

