Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce slams Danny Wornop integrity claim

Ben Bruce has slammed former Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop for saying he left the band because they’d lost their integrity.
Worsnop quit last year to concentrate on We Are Harlot, and he’s since turned his attentions towards his solo career.
He recently said: “I ended up leaving because it lost the art to me – it lost its artistic integrity in my eyes. I was just selling out, and that’s not what I do.”
Now guitarist Bruce has responded, telling Loudwire: “What’s really annoying is, he’s an Englishman singing country music with an American accent.
“Where’s your integrity? What are you talking about? We’ve done what we’ve always loved to do from day one. We didn’t change – he did.”
He adds: “The fact that he can sit there and say that, I think it’s bullshit. It’s not true.”
Bruce also says that he was surprised to hear Worsnop’s comments because they were published just days after the pair had spoken “on good terms.”
Asking Alexandria this week released a video for their track Here I Am, from The Black – their first album with new frontman Denis Stoff.
Asking Alexandria tour dates
May 28: Festival Vivo x El Rock, Peru
Jun 09: London Troxy, UK
Jun 18: Seiram Fest, ID
Jun 25: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO
Jul 15: Rock USA, WI
Jul 17: Chicago Open Air, IL
Jul 21: St Louis Ready Room, MO
Jul 22: Gathering Of The Juggalos, OH
Aug 13: Dirtfest, MI
Aug 15: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Aug 16: London Koko, UK
Aug 18: Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany
Aug 19: Open Air Gampel, Switzerland
Aug 20: Elbriot Festival, Germany
Aug 21: Cologne Gloria Theater, Germany
Aug 23: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Aug 24: Strand Festival, Hungary
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK