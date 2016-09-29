Behemoth confirmed for Heavy Scotland

Behemoth have been confirmed for next year’s Heavy Scotland festival.

The inaugural event will take place at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, Scotland, on April 1 and 2, 2017, with Behemoth co-headlining with Alissa White-Gluz and Arch Enemy, who were announced last month.

It will be Behemoth’s only UK festival show in 2017.

Grave, Dyscarnate, Sodomized Cadaver, Shiraz Lane, Disposable and Centrilia will also play at Heavy Scotland.

Organiser Caitlin Elliott told TeamRock: “Scotland is a beautiful country with a thriving metal scene so it is with great pleasure that we bring to you Scotland’s metal festival, a platform for up-and-coming Scottish bands as well as the biggest metal event north of the border.”

Tickets are available for the event priced between £70 and £127.

Behemoth are currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, which frontman Nergal said would mark a “new chapter” for the band.

Speaking about the direction of the as-yet-untitled 11th studio outing, mainman Nergal told the new episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence: “I hope we won’t be pushing forward – I hope we’re going to take some fucking curves.

“That’s what we did with The Satanist, we didn’t try to push where we ended with Evangelion – we just took it to a different alley and that’s what’s going to happen next.

“It feels like I’m standing in front of 10 doors – I can open any of them and that’s what I’m going to do. And knowing myself, I try to stick a foot in every door possible, so let’s see what happens – let’s be surprised.

“I’m definitely going to do my best to surprise myself in the first place.”

The full interview with Nergal appears on the new episode of Metal Hammer: In Residency on Spotify which also features interviews with Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Parkway Drive and music from artists including Metallica, In Flames, King 810 and Meshuggah. Hear it below.

Why Behemoth's The Satanist was one of the best albums of this century