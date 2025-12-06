Behaviour of one former Megadeth member means there will be no reunions on upcoming farewell tour

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has ruled out bringing former members of the band back as guests on their upcoming farewell tour – saying the "behaviour of one of the band members in the past" would make it impossible.

While he didn't name the former bandmate he was referring to, it's a safe bet that Mustaine is talking about former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, who was fired in 2022 amid allegations that he groomed a fan.

Ellefson's “personal conversations and interactions” were leaked online, including graphic texts and video footage. The bassist denied the allegations, saying that they were “private, adult interactions” that were “taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family."

Asked in an interview with Eddie Trunk whether he'd consider a Black Sabbath-style reunion for the farewell dates, Mustaine says (via Blabbermouth): "I can't really do that, because of the behaviour of one of the band members in the past. I just can't.

"Because, first off, it would be unfair to the other band members if I didn't play with them as well."

Mustaine goes on to reference a reunion with former bandmate Marty Friedman in Japan in 2024, and name other ex-Megadeth men he would be happy to perform alongside again.

He adds: "The thing about what we did with Marty in Japan, that was a no-brainer. That was brilliant. And I love Marty. We had our separation, and he went his way and we went our way.

"My relationship with Chris (Poland) was really great, but it wasn't as good as it was with Marty. My relationship with Jeff (Young) was good, but it wasn't as good as it was with Marty. And I probably wouldn't have a problem playing with any of the members of those two lineups.

"I'm just not gonna do anything that is gonna, in any way, seem unfair to the other band members."

Ellefson said in October that he hopes the Megadeth farewell isn't “just an attempt to boost ticket sales".

The farewell tour kicks off early in 2026 and includes a run of shows in Canada with Anthrax and Exodus.

Megadeth's final, self-titled full-length album will land in January, and will include a cover of Metallica classic Ride The Lightning.