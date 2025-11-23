“Wherever there is an end, there is also a beginning”: Arch Enemy split with singer Alissa White-Gluz
White-Gluz leaves Arch Enemy and announces a solo album
Arch Enemy have split with Alissa White-Gluz, with the singer has announcing her new solo album.
White-Gluz and the band announced the news separately on social media earlier today.
“After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways,” wrote White-Gluz in a statement. “I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way.
“Thank you, Beastlings!”
She continued; “I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (with some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon.”
Soon after the announcement, she dropped her very first solo single, The Room Where She Died, co-written with guitarist Oliver Palotai (Kamelot/Doro). She added that it would be followed by a solo album.
White-Gluz said: “The Room Where She Died is a song that feels truly satisfying to me; like I get to express myself in so many ways that have been dormant for years.
“This upcoming album is diverse; and I love the idea of opening up this new chapter with this song and video, which I wrote the script for.
“Can't wait to share more with you!”
The band offered their own short statement: “Arch Enemy have parted ways with singer Alissa White-Gluz.
“We’re thankful for the time and music that we’ve shared and wish her all the best.
“Wherever there is an end, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026."
